Tulare County reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 106 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Friday reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, and three more people have died due to the virus.

That brings the county’s total cases to 4,627 since the beginning, and the death toll to 136 people.

Of the 4,627 cases, 62 were travel-related, 1,926 were a result of person to person contact, and 2,639 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

539 cases – Ages 0 – 17

684 cases – Ages 18 – 25

1,212 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,470 cases – Ages 41 – 64

722 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the total cases by ethnicity:

2,426 cases – Hispanic

506 cases – Caucasian

89 cases – Asian

22 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

44 cases – Multi-Race

1,529 cases – Unknown

Health officials also announced 96 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries in the county to 3,270.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

