KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Tulare County reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 106 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Friday reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, and three more people have died due to the virus.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

That brings the county’s total cases to 4,627 since the beginning, and the death toll to 136 people.

Of the 4,627 cases, 62 were travel-related, 1,926 were a result of person to person contact, and 2,639 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

539 cases – Ages 0 – 17
684 cases – Ages 18 – 25
1,212 cases – Ages 26 – 40
1,470 cases – Ages 41 – 64
722 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the total cases by ethnicity:

2,426 cases – Hispanic
506 cases – Caucasian
89 cases – Asian
22 cases – African American
11 cases – Native American
44 cases – Multi-Race
1,529 cases – Unknown

Health officials also announced 96 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries in the county to 3,270.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know