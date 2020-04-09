Tulare County reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 19 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — now totaling 187.

Additionally, three more people have died in Tulare County from COVID-19 bringing the total to 10. Officials also announced two more people have recovered bringing recoveries to 11 in the county.

Out of the 187 positive cases, 128 were person to person contact, 21 were travel-related and 38 were under investigation.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

9 — Ages 0-17

18 — Ages 18-25

47 — Ages 26-40

50 — Ages 41-64

63 — Ages 65+

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

A total of 317 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.

COVID-19 resource links:

