Tulare County reports 2nd COVID-19 death and 15 new cases — totaling 59

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported Wednesday the second death related to COVID-19 and 15 new cases — now totaling 59 in the county.

The patient died Tuesday and their exposure to the coronavirus was travel related, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends in the wake of this tragedy,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “Please protect yourself and your loved ones by staying home.”

The patient’s identity is being withheld due to privacy concerns.

Out of the 59 cases, 32 were person to person/contact, 16 were travel-related and 11 were under investigation, the health department said.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

2 — Ages 0-17

11 — Ages 18-25

16 — Ages 26-40

10 — Ages 41-64

20 — Ages 65+

Three patients have recovered from COVID-19.

