Tulare County reports 284 new cases of COVID-19; 2 more people die

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Tuesday reported 284 new cases of COVID-19, and they announced two more people had died from the virus.

That brings the county’s total cases to 4,156 since the beginning, and the death toll to 126 people.

Of the 4,156 cases, 56 were travel-related, 1,765 were a result of person to person contact, and 2,335 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

478 cases – Ages 0 – 17

593 cases – Ages 18 – 25

1,074 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,332 cases – Ages 41 – 64

679 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the total cases by ethnicity:

2,158 cases – Hispanic

463 cases – Caucasian

75 cases – Asian

19 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

39 cases – Multi-Race

1,391 cases – Unknown

Health officials also announced 155 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries in the county to 3,006.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

