Tulare County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases — now totaling 227

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in the county — bringing the total to 227.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.

Out of the 227 cases, 26 were travel related, 141 were person to person/contact, and 60 were under investigation.

11 patients have died and 11 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 389 people were under self-quarentine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.