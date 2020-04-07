Tulare County reports 22 more cases of COVID-19 — 157 in all

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 22 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning — now totaling 157.

Out of the 157 positive cases, 102 were person to person/contact, 21 were travel-related and 34 were under investigation and eight people have recovered, the health department said.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

7 — Ages 0-17

17 — Ages 18-25

40 — Ages 26-40

43 — Ages 41-64

50 — Ages 65+

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

A total of 249 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health official.

