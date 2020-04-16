Tulare County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday announced 20 more cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

That brings the county’s total to 372 cases, according to the county’s Public Health Branch.

Of the 372 cases, 25 were travel-related, 249 were a result of person-to-person contact, and 98 were still under investigation.

Seventeen people have died in the county, and health officials have been able to confirm 22 recoveries.

Health officials said 454 are under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

