Tulare County reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 687 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 687 new cases Tuesday.

Out of the 11,549 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,748 were person to person/contact, and 7,733 were under investigation.

A total of 198 people have died and 9,788 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 321 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Cases by Age Group

  •     1,511 – Ages 0 – 17
  •     1,826 – Ages 18 – 25
  •     3,306 – Ages 26 – 40
  •     3,611 – Ages 41 – 64
  •     1,285 – Ages 65+

 Cases by Ethnicity

  •     6,296 – Hispanic
  •     1,077 – Caucasian
  •     153 – Asian
  •     46 – African American
  •     16 – Native American
  •     162 – Multi-Race
  •     3,799 – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

