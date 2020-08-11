Tulare County reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 687 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 687 new cases Tuesday.

Out of the 11,549 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,748 were person to person/contact, and 7,733 were under investigation.

A total of 198 people have died and 9,788 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 321 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Cases by Age Group

1,511 – Ages 0 – 17

– Ages 0 – 17 1,826 – Ages 18 – 25

– Ages 18 – 25 3,306 – Ages 26 – 40

– Ages 26 – 40 3,611 – Ages 41 – 64

– Ages 41 – 64 1,285 – Ages 65+

Cases by Ethnicity

6,296 – Hispanic

– Hispanic 1,077 – Caucasian

– Caucasian 153 – Asian

– Asian 46 – African American

– African American 16 – Native American

– Native American 162 – Multi-Race

– Multi-Race 3,799 – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

