Tulare County reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 687 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths and 687 new cases Tuesday.
Out of the 11,549 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,748 were person to person/contact, and 7,733 were under investigation.
A total of 198 people have died and 9,788 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.
The county said 321 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Cases by Age Group
- 1,511 – Ages 0 – 17
- 1,826 – Ages 18 – 25
- 3,306 – Ages 26 – 40
- 3,611 – Ages 41 – 64
- 1,285 – Ages 65+
Cases by Ethnicity
- 6,296 – Hispanic
- 1,077 – Caucasian
- 153 – Asian
- 46 – African American
- 16 – Native American
- 162 – Multi-Race
- 3,799 – Unknown
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
