Tulare County reports 2 more COVID-19-related deaths, 167 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Wednesday reported 167 new cases of COVID-19, and two more people have died due to the virus.

That brings the county’s total cases to 4,323 since the beginning, and the death toll to 128 people.

Of the 4,323 cases, 57 were travel-related, 1,818 were a result of person to person contact, and 2,448 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

500 cases – Ages 0 – 17

622 cases – Ages 18 – 25

1,117 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,383 cases – Ages 41 – 64

701 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the total cases by ethnicity:

2,252 cases – Hispanic

474 cases – Caucasian

79 cases – Asian

20 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

42 cases – Multi-Race

1,445 cases – Unknown

Health officials also announced 80 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries in the county to 3,086.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.