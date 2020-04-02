Tulare County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more recovery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Thursday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, now totaling 74, and one newly recovered patient.
The new cases were reported on the county’s Health and Human Services Agency website.
There are a total of two deaths and four recoveries from COVID-19.
Out of the 74 cases, 39 were person to person/contact, 17 were travel-related and 18 were under investigation, the health department said.
Here is how cases broke down by age group:
- 2 — Ages 0-17
- 14 — Ages 18-25
- 20 — Ages 26-40
- 15 — Ages 41-64
- 23 — Ages 65+
A total of 178 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.
There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in the Tulare County.
