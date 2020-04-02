Tulare County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more recovery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Thursday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, now totaling 74, and one newly recovered patient.

The new cases were reported on the county’s Health and Human Services Agency website.

There are a total of two deaths and four recoveries from COVID-19.

Out of the 74 cases, 39 were person to person/contact, 17 were travel-related and 18 were under investigation, the health department said.

Here is how cases broke down by age group:

2 — Ages 0-17

14 — Ages 18-25

20 — Ages 26-40

15 — Ages 41-64

23 — Ages 65+

A total of 178 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by health officials.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in the Tulare County.

