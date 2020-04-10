COVID-19 Information

Tulare County has now had more than 200 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare health officials confirmed Friday the 11th death from COVID-19 in the county, plus they announced an additional 16 new cases — bringing the total to 203.

According to health officials, the person died on April 9. and was over 65 years of age. It is not known how the individual contracted COVID-19.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family who lost their loved one due to COVID-19. Social distancing is the most important tool community members can use to avoid getting or giving COVID-19.”

Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer

Out of the 203 cases, 22 were travel-related, 133 were a result of person-to-person contact, and 48 were under investigation.

Eleven people have been reported to have recovered in the county.

The county said 338 people were under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

