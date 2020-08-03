Tulare County reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, 291 new cases

Coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 291 new cases Monday.

Out of the 9,745 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,322 were person to person/contact, and 6,355 were under investigation.

A total of 189 people have died and 6,677 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 323 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Cases by Age Group

  •     1,231 – Ages 0 – 17
  •     1,529 – Ages 18 – 25
  •     2,758 – Ages 26 – 40
  •     3,081 – Ages 41 – 64
  •     1,137 – Ages 65+

 Cases by Ethnicity

  •     5,357 – Hispanic
  •     971 – Caucasian
  •     131 – Asian
  •     41 – African American
  •     11 – Native American
  •     132 – Multi-Race
  •     3,102 – Unknown

