Tulare County reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, 291 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 291 new cases Monday.
Out of the 9,745 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,322 were person to person/contact, and 6,355 were under investigation.
A total of 189 people have died and 6,677 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.
The county said 323 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Cases by Age Group
- 1,231 – Ages 0 – 17
- 1,529 – Ages 18 – 25
- 2,758 – Ages 26 – 40
- 3,081 – Ages 41 – 64
- 1,137 – Ages 65+
Cases by Ethnicity
- 5,357 – Hispanic
- 971 – Caucasian
- 131 – Asian
- 41 – African American
- 11 – Native American
- 132 – Multi-Race
- 3,102 – Unknown
