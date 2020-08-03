Tulare County reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, 291 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 291 new cases Monday.

Out of the 9,745 cases, 68 were travel-related, 3,322 were person to person/contact, and 6,355 were under investigation.

A total of 189 people have died and 6,677 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 323 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Cases by Age Group

1,231 – Ages 0 – 17

– Ages 0 – 17 1,529 – Ages 18 – 25

– Ages 18 – 25 2,758 – Ages 26 – 40

– Ages 26 – 40 3,081 – Ages 41 – 64

– Ages 41 – 64 1,137 – Ages 65+

Cases by Ethnicity

5,357 – Hispanic

– Hispanic 971 – Caucasian

– Caucasian 131 – Asian

– Asian 41 – African American

– African American 11 – Native American

– Native American 132 – Multi-Race

– Multi-Race 3,102 – Unknown

COVID-19 resource links:

