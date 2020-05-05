Breaking News
Tulare County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases — largest single day ever
Tulare County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases — largest single day ever

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday announced 101 new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the county’s total to 858 cases.

Two more people were reported to have recovered — now totaling 146, and no more deaths were reported — keeping that total at 40.

Of the 858 cases, 27 were travel-related, 414 were a result of person-to-person, and 417 were unknown or under investigation.

There are 775 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Here is the breakdown of cases by age group:

  • 40 cases – Ages 0 – 17
  • 97 cases – Ages 18 – 25
  • 181 cases – Ages 26 – 40
  • 289 cases – Ages 41 – 64
  • 251 cases – Ages 65+

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

