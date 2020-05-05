Tulare County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases — largest single day ever

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday announced 101 new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the county’s total to 858 cases.

Two more people were reported to have recovered — now totaling 146, and no more deaths were reported — keeping that total at 40.

Of the 858 cases, 27 were travel-related, 414 were a result of person-to-person, and 417 were unknown or under investigation.

There are 775 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Here is the breakdown of cases by age group:

40 cases – Ages 0 – 17

97 cases – Ages 18 – 25

181 cases – Ages 26 – 40

289 cases – Ages 41 – 64

251 cases – Ages 65+

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

