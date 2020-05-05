Tulare County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases — largest single day ever

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday announced 101 new cases of COVID-19.
That brings the county’s total to 858 cases.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Two more people were reported to have recovered — now totaling 146, and no more deaths were reported — keeping that total at 40.
Of the 858 cases, 27 were travel-related, 414 were a result of person-to-person, and 417 were unknown or under investigation.
There are 775 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Here is the breakdown of cases by age group:
- 40 cases – Ages 0 – 17
- 97 cases – Ages 18 – 25
- 181 cases – Ages 26 – 40
- 289 cases – Ages 41 – 64
- 251 cases – Ages 65+
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.