Tulare County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 at Lindsay senior facility

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Friday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county, including two at Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 382.

The county also announced three more people had recovered in the county.

The total number of cases affecting Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation now stands at 16, said Carrie Monteiro, a county spokeswoman.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.

Out of the 382 cases, 25 were travel-related, 276 were person to person/contact, and 81 were under investigation.

Seventeen patients have died and 25 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 463 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

