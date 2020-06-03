Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 related death and 22 new cases Wednesday morning.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Out of the 2,026 cases, 31 were travel-related, 1,028 were person to person/contact, and 967 were under investigation.

A total of 90 people have died.

Health officials say another 111 people had recovered from the virus — now totaling 1,158.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know