Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 related death and 22 new cases Wednesday morning.

Out of the 2,026 cases, 31 were travel-related, 1,028 were person to person/contact, and 967 were under investigation.

A total of 90 people have died.

Health officials say another 111 people had recovered from the virus — now totaling 1,158.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.