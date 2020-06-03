Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 related death and 22 new cases Wednesday morning.
Out of the 2,026 cases, 31 were travel-related, 1,028 were person to person/contact, and 967 were under investigation.
A total of 90 people have died.
Health officials say another 111 people had recovered from the virus — now totaling 1,158.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
