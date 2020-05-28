Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death with 39 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California – (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death and 39 new cases Thursday afternoon.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 1,835.

Out of the 1,835 cases, 31 were travel-related, 927 were person to person/contact, and 877 were under investigation.

Eighty people have died from COVID-19 in the county, health officials said.

On Thursday, health officials said 119 more people had recovered — bringing total recoveries in the county to 842.

