Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death — totaling 422 cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported one new death from COVID-19 and 11 new cases Monday afternoon.
That brings the county’s overall cases to 422.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Out of the 422 cases, 26 were travel-related, 288 were person to person/contact, and 108 were under investigation.
18 people have died and 55 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.
The county said 498 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.