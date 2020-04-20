COVID-19 Information

Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death — totaling 422 cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported one new death from COVID-19 and 11 new cases Monday afternoon.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 422.

Out of the 422 cases, 26 were travel-related, 288 were person to person/contact, and 108 were under investigation.

18 people have died and 55 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 498 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

