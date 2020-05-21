Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 51 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 1 new COVID-19 related death and 51 new cases Thursday afternoon.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 1,603 with having 542 people recovered.

Out of the 1,603 cases, 28 were travel-related, 780 were person to person/contact, and 795 were under investigation.

A total of 74 people have died from COVID-19 in the county, health officials said.

The county said 1,026 people are under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

