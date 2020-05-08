Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 44 new cases — totaling 1,013

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported one new COVID-19 related deaths and 44 new cases — which puts the county over 1,000 total cases.

Out of the 1,013 cases, 28 were travel-related, 483 were person to person/contact, and 502 were under investigation.

Forty-four people have died and 155 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.