Tulare County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 38 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death and 38 new cases Friday afternoon. There were also 46 recoveries reported.
That brings the county’s overall cases to 1,641 with 588 recoveries.
Out of the 1,641 cases, 28 were travel-related, 807 were person to person/contact, and 806 are under investigation.
