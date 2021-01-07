Tulare County releases COVID-19 vaccine schedule

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Public Health Department released its COVID-19 vaccine schedule Thursday.

For the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule in Tulare County and for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit the county’s website at Tulare County Vaccine Schedule.

The county said residents can sign up for vaccine notifications of when they are eligible and where they can go to get vaccinated by completing the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form.