Tulare County opens vaccine eligibility for people 16 and older

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Anyone 16 and older in Tulare County is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of medical issues.

“We’re just in a position here in Tulare County right now where we have the doses to make this change a little earlier than the state’s date of April 15,” said Krissie Leach, Deputy Director of Administrative Programs at Tulare County Health and Human Services.

Leach said over the last few weeks, they’ve seen a drop in demand at their large vaccination sites, like the Agri-Center, which is capable of administering 1,000 vaccines a day.

“We were really thinking, strategizing how can we try to increase these appointments?” said Leach. “And so that’s when last week we said we’re going to go ahead and increase it to 50 to see if that drives more people to some of these events.”

Leach said they didn’t see a big change in appointments after expanding eligibility to people 50 and older, so they decided to open it up to all Tulare County residents 16 and older.

She said the county have also shifted their approach to focus more on reaching rural communities.

“Now we’re focused on getting to every rural community in Tulare County by the end of May,” she said. “So everyday we’re out in a rural county somewhere, a rural community here in the county somewhere, and they’re having a really high demand there of a lot of people coming out.”

If you are a Tulare County resident in the 16 to 50 age range, Leach says go to the Agri-Center for your shot if you can, but they’ll also be making trips to those rural communities, where they’ll be vaccinating younger people as well.

To make your vaccine appointment at the Agri-Center, click here.