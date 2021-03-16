Tulare County moves to “substantial” red tier allowing for more businesses to open

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Public Health Tuesday announced that Tulare County would be upgraded to the less-restrictive red or “substantial” tier of its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” guidelines.

The new tier assignments allow for more businesses in the county to reopen for indoor operations with certain capacity limits and modifications.

In the “substantial” tier, restaurants are able to open indoors with a maximum 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the red tier, churches are able to open indoors with 25% capacity as well.

Fresno, Madera, Kings, and Merced counties remain in the more restrictive “widespread” purple category. Mariposa County remains in the orange or “moderate” tier.