Tulare County moves into Red Tier, restaurants can operate indoors at 25% capacity

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Tulare County is one of 10 counties in California to move out of the most-restrictive Purple Tier and into the Red Tier starting Wednesday.

In the Red Tier, restaurants can start indoor dining up to 25% capacity, gyms will be allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity, and retailers and malls at 50% capacity.

“This is good news. We are making improvements. We all want to get back to a sense of normalcy,” said Carrie Monteiro with Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.

This is the first time Tulare County has been out of the Purple Tier since the tier system was established last year.

The move requires two consecutive weeks of reporting fewer than 10 daily cases per 100,000 residents, a test positivity rate below 8%, and, for counties with more than 106,000 residents, a ‘health equity’ positivity rate below 8% in socioeconomically disadvantaged ZIP codes.

In an effort to continue moving in the right direction and vaccinate more citizens, the Tulare Health and Human Services Agency also partnered with area transit services to provide free bus rides to anyone who needs a ride to their vaccine appointment.

“Just simply show the confirmation of your appointment to a bus driver, hop on the bus, and they’ll get you to and from your vaccination appointment,” Monteiro said.

The state loosened the criteria to move into less-restrictive tiers once 2 million people were vaccinated, and that criteria will be loosened again when the state reaches 4 million vaccinations. Tulare County officials hope it means their county will reach the Orange Tier soon.

“Hopefully this is just the beginning of a lot more good things to come,” said Steve Nelson, the CEO of Downtown Visalia.

Moving into the Red Tier also means middle schools and high schools in Tulare County are able to reopen on campus. Unfortunately, Fresno County remains one of eleven counties in the state to remain in the Purple Tier.