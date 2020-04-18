Tulare County health officials report 15 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Saturday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new recoveries in the county.
That brings the county’s overall cases to 397.
The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.
Out of the 397 cases, 25 were travel-related, 284 were person to person/contact, and 88 were under investigation.
Seventeen patients have died and 39 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.
The county said 480 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.
There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.
