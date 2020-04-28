Tulare County COVID-19 cases rise by 46

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County rose by 46 on Tuesday — totaling 578, according to Tulare County Public Health officials.

Out of the 578 cases, 27 were travel-related, 358 were person to person/contact, and 193 were under investigation.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

Thirty-five patients have died and 95 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 614 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

