Tulare County COVID-19 cases rise by 28

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County rose by 28 on Monday according to Tulare County Public Health officials, totaling 532.

This comes after health officials announced a third skilled nursing facility in the area is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Tulare County Public Health department, 27 cases are travel-related, 350 cases come from person to person contact, and 155 cases are still under investigation. Thirty-two people in Tulare County have died of COVID-19 related illness and 94 people have recovered.

About 61% of the cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County are in people 41 years of age or older.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

