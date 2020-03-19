Tulare County confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 7

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Health officials reported two new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Tulare County to seven.

Health officials say additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending completion of an investigation.

The sixth case is a person between the ages of 18-24 and it is currently unknown how the virus was contracted.

The seventh individual is a travel case between the ages of 25-40. Both cases were tested at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

