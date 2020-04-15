Tulare County announces 56 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Wednesday announced 56 new cases of COVID-19, and two more people have died.
That brings the county to 352 cases overall. Fifteen people have died.
Of the 352 cases, 25 were travel-related, 238 were due to close contact, and 89 were still under investigation.
Health officials also announced Wednesday that three more people had recovered.
There are 457 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.
