Tulare County adds 257 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Tuesday added 257 new cases of COVID-19, and they announced that three more people had died.

That brings the county’s total cases to 3,434 and its death toll to 116 people.

Here are the cases by age group:

370 cases – Ages 0 – 17

496 cases – Ages 18 – 25

844 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,125 cases – Ages 41 – 64

599 cases – Ages 65+

Health officials also announced that 115 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries to 2,565.

There are 986 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

