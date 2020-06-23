Tulare County adds 257 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Tuesday added 257 new cases of COVID-19, and they announced that three more people had died.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
That brings the county’s total cases to 3,434 and its death toll to 116 people.
Here are the cases by age group:
- 370 cases – Ages 0 – 17
- 496 cases – Ages 18 – 25
- 844 cases – Ages 26 – 40
- 1,125 cases – Ages 41 – 64
- 599 cases – Ages 65+
Health officials also announced that 115 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries to 2,565.
There are 986 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.