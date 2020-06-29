Tulare County adds 167 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more people die from the virus

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Monday reported 167 new cases of COVID-19, and they announced two more people had died from the virus.

That brings the county’s total cases to 3,872 since the beginning, and the death toll to 124 people.

Of the 3,872 cases, 55 were travel-related, 1,728 were a result of person to person contact, and 2,089 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the total cases by age group:

442 cases – Ages 0 – 17

549 cases – Ages 18 – 25

979 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,246 cases – Ages 41 – 64

656 cases – Ages 65+

Here are the total cases by ethnicity:

2,085 cases – Hispanic

447 cases – Caucasian

69 cases – Asian

19 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

35 cases – Multi-Race

1,206 cases – Unknown

Health officials also announced 39 more people had recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries in the county to 2,851.

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

