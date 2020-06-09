Live Now
Tulare County adds 161 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials announced 161 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — bringing the county’s total to 2,381.

Of the 2,381, 34 were travel-related, 1,152 were a result of person to person contact, and 1,195 were unknown under investigation.

Health officials also announced that 48 more people had recovered — bringing recoveries to 1,497 in the county.

A total of 94 people have died in the county as a result of COVID-19.

There are 994 under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

