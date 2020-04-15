Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau talks to media at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019. Trudeau has emerged from Rideau Hall after visiting the Governor General and asking her to dissolve Parliament to begin the formal federal election campaign. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s lockdown will last “many more weeks” and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing because the country could see another peak in coronavirus cases.

Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada is still “a number of weeks away” from being able to start to reopen and urged Canadians to be patient.

He said once there is some reopening, there is going to be a need for rapid testing on a wide scale and extensive contact tracing for those who test positive.

