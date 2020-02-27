Travis AFB coronavirus patient hospitalized in Marin County

Live Now
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A coronavirus patient from Travis Air Force Base has been transported to a hospital in Marin County for treatment, according to health officials.

The patient was among the recent U.S. evacuees from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Marin County is one of several other Bay Area counties who are accepting patients from the Travis Air Force Base to reduce the burden on the Solano County health care system. 

The patient tested positive COVID-19 but is not currently showing any symptoms of the virus, such as a fever or heavy breathing, according to Marin County Health and Human Services.

The Marin County hospital and Marin County Public Health are working closely with the CDC and the California Department of Public Health to coordinate testing and monitoring.

Health officials stressed that the patient was not infected in Marin County and that Marin residents are still at low risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

Officials are still reminding residents to practice good hygiene, like washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough or sneeze, and staying home from work or school if you are sick.

