Governor Newsom, state health officials update on COVID-19 response

Tour, festival cancellations ramp up due to virus outbreak

Coronavirus

This combination photo shows performers, from left, Keith Urban, Lizzo and Chris Stapleton. Tours, awards shows, conventions and festivals are announcing cancellations and postponements daily due to the new coronavirus outbreak, causing a major impact on entertainment events both in the States and elsewhere. The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a major concert series in Texas, to close early, canceling upcoming shows by Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. This year’s attendance varied from 50,000 to 70,000 people per concert. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo)

Tours, awards shows, conventions and festivals are announcing cancellations and postponements daily due to the new coronavirus outbreak, causing a major impact on entertainment events both in the States and elsewhere.

Rock band The Who postponed their UK and Ireland tour that was scheduled to start Monday and run through April 8.

The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a major concert series in Texas, to close early, canceling upcoming shows by Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. This year’s attendance varied from 50,000 to 70,000 people per concert.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Some organizers were citing recommendations from local health officials or state-issued guidance on large events.

In Los Angeles, the TCM Classic Film Festival was canceled, with organizers citing concerns about public health.

The festival held in the heart of Hollywood was to run from April 16-19, kicking off with a screening of “Back to the Future.” Organizers say it will refund all ticket purchases.

The Kids’ Choice Awards, scheduled for March 22 in Los Angeles, has been postponed.

GLAAD, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization, canceled its GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19.

