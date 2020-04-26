Total number of Tulare County COVID-19 cases reach over 500

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Sunday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new recoveries in the county.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 504.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.

Out of the 504 cases, 27 were travel-related, 348 were person to person/contact, and 139 were under investigation.

Thirty two patients have died and 94 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

The county said 566 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map (click here) detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

