Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller speaks during a television interview outside the White House, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump’s top aides, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

A senior administration official said Miller had previously tested negative as White House officials have tried to contain an outbreak on the complex that has infected Trump, the first lady and more than a dozen other aides and associates.

Miller is an architect of the president’s “America First” foreign policy and restrictive immigration measures.

NEW: Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID, per senior administration official. Adds Miller has been working remotely for last 5 days, testing negative every day through yesterday, and is in quarantine after a positive test today. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 6, 2020

His wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to Vice President Mike Pence, previously had the virus and tested negative after the last time she saw him. Katie Miller had been in Salt Lake City with Pence, where he is preparing to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis.

This comes at a time when a slew of top officials in the White House — including President Trump and the first lady Melania — have tested positive for the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.