Tier-based COVID-19 restrictions return, Fresno County still has a long way to go

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE) – California has lifted the regional stay-at-home orders across the state, in response to improving coronavirus conditions.

Health officials say the latest projections for ICU capacity mean the restrictions can be lifted. Statewide, the ICU capacity rate projected for Feb. 21 had Southern California at 33.3%, San Joaquin Valley at 22.3%, Bay Area at 25%, Greater Sacramento at 18.9%, and Northern California at 27.3%.

The ICU capacity projections are based on four factors:

The current estimated regional ICU capacity available

A measure of current community transmission

Current regional case rates

The proportion of ICU cases being admitted (according to Cal OES)

All 58 counties in the state of California are returning to the state’s tier-based system, with the majority of counties in the strictest Purple Tier.

“Everything that should be up is up, everything that should be down is down: case rates, positivity rates, ICUs.” Newsom said.

Individual counties have the authority to set their own restrictions, but with the stay-at-home orders lifted many businesses in the state can open outdoor services. That includes restaurants, churches, and movie theaters. Personal care services such as hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors can open indoors with modifications.

“We’ll be moving, we hope, quickly through tiers,” Gov. Newsom said.

Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra says Monday’s announcement is a sign the state is moving in the right direction – but there is still a long way to go.

“Our case rates are greater than 70 per 100,000 and we need to be below eight in order to get out of the Purple Tier,” he said.

Governor Newsom said an update in the tiers will be provided by Dr. Ghaly on Tuesday, as well as more information regarding the state’s developing vaccine distribution plan.