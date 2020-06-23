Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Kings County Monday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say all three victims were over the age of 65 and all received coronavirus following close contact with a confirmed case.

The update pushes the overall number of deaths in the county to 19.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases is up 54 cases to 2,158. The number of recoveries is up 13 to a new total of 1,303.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.