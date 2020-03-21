Three new COVID-19 cases announced in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Fresno County doubled Friday. Health officials announced three additional cases, bringing the total to six.

Right now the county has no community spread cases, which officials said makes transmission risk low but also said this may change at any moment.

“The risk goes high whenever we see evidence of community transmission, which we know we’re just on the cusp of that.” Dr. Rais Vohra the county’s interim health officer said.

Two of the three newly confirmed cases are people who recently went on a cruise. The third is an elderly person who visited a relative with the virus in the Bay Area.

The department recognized anxiety grows as cases do.

“This is a lot about a virus and a lot about its impact on humans, but it also is having a lot of impact on our day to day lives that is concerning to all of us,” David Pomaville the Fresno County Director of Public Health said.

Department staff said they know people want to be tested, but right now priority must go to those in high-risk categories.

“That’s what really needs to be the message to the community is that the test is not the most important part of the COVID infection, spacing is. Space yourself out. Prevent getting it in the first place,” Vohra said.

The department has been working closely with the medical community to make sure everyone has the proper guidelines and support needed and said keeping supplies like masks and gloves stocked is a priority.

“Right now we do not have a shortage. We have enough to take care of what we’re doing it’s just that as this grows and gets a little more significant that’s where we start worrying about whether or not that personal protective equipment will be available,” Dan Lynch the emergency services manager said.

Department officials said several hundred people have already been tested.

