Three more die in Tulare County due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Tulare County on Friday reported another three deaths related to COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county stands at 122.

Additionally, officials added 59 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total case count to 3,705. Seventy-six people more people have recovered from the virus — bringing total recoveries to 2,812.

Tulare County officials have now reported the ethnicity of those infected with COVID-19:

2,005 cases – Hispanic

435 cases – Caucasian

67 cases – Asian

18 cases – African American

11 cases – Native American

31 cases – Multi-Race

1,138 cases – Unknown

Here are the cases by age group:

421 cases – Ages 0 – 17

525 cases – Ages 18 – 25

916 cases – Ages 26 – 40

1,197 cases – Ages 41 – 64

646 cases – Ages 65+

COVID-19 resource links:

There are 985 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

