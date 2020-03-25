Three additional COVID-19 cases reported across the Valley

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley health officials reported three additional confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday morning — bringing the total number of cases in the Central San Joaquin Valley to 43 and another 16 in Kern County.

Tulare County reported one additional COVID-19 case on its Health and Human Services Agency website.

There are a total of 18 cases in the county — 13 travel-related, two acquired through person-to-person contact and three are under investigation.

In Merced County, the individual contracted the virus out of the county and was not community-acquired, according to its Department of Public Health.

There are now a total of two cases in Merced County.

The person is doing well, is isolating and recovering at home, and health officials said they are working to identify potential contacts.

Based on the information provided by the individual, public health staff will assess risks of exposure and contact any affected individuals.

One new case was reported in Kern County, bringing the total positive cases to 16, according to Kern County Public Health. That number includes 15 Kern County residents and one non-resident.

