Thousands of students returning to the classroom in Fresno and Clovis starting Tuesday April 6th

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) It’s been more than a year since Fresno Unified had a majority of its students on campus.

But now that Fresno County is in the red tier, the district believes it can safely hold in-person instruction.

Starting on Tuesday, April 6, preschool through second-grade students will be back in the classroom. The district said it has enough safety measures in place and many educators say they are feeling the first day of school jitters.

Misty Her is the Deputy Superintendent for Fresno Unified. She says Tuesday will be a big day for Fresno Unified.

“It’s like the first day of opening of schools but we are doing it in April, and we are super excited to have kids finally coming back,” said Her.

For over a year, hallways, bus seats, and classrooms have been mostly empty.

But that will be changing quickly as Fresno Unified welcomes back thousands in the days to come.

“We have kids and adults coming back to campus and while we want to be safe of course absolutely that’s the priority, but we also want kids to come back to welcoming places,” said Her.

Her said the district is taking a staggered approach when welcoming back elementary school students. Allowing Pre-K, Kindergarten, First grade, second grade, 7th, 9th, and 12th graders back on Tuesday.

Some big changes will also be starting this week for the Clovis Unified School District.

Since CDC guidelines have changed regarding masked students being 6 ft apart to now 3 ft apart, the district says they can accommodate more high schoolers in the classroom at once.

Kelly Avants, the spokesperson for Clovis Unified, said this only pertains to their secondary students

“All of our secondary schools are basically using this opportunity to basically collapses two tracks of students Track A and track B that means that kids who have been coming to school two days a week on campus and then having the rest of their class online can now come all four days of the week,” said Avants.

Avants said elementary school students will stick with their normal hybrid model for now.

“Our elementary schools are keeping the schedules that they have for in person, but each school is communicating with their parents,” said Avants.