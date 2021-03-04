Thousands of Fresno County educators are getting vaccinated this week

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Thousands of Fresno County educators are lining up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine this week – allowing many school districts to offer in-person instruction sooner than expected.

Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County partnered with Fresno Unified and Fresno County Department of Public Health to get Fresno Unified employees vaccinated through the month of March.

Fresno Unified fourth-grade teacher Brenda Mclain said she was one of the first ones to sign up to get vaccinated.

“I can’t wait to start working in person with my students and just go back to normal and making it safe for everyone, so I am very excited,” said Mclain.

Mclain says it has almost been a full year of distance learning – but thanks to getting vaccinated that will change soon.

Stacie Venkatesan with Valley Children’s Hospital, whose children attend Fresno Unified, is excited educators are choosing to get vaccinated to protect them and others.

“We plan to do just about 3,000 vaccines over the next five days,” said Venkatesan.

Central Unified is also holding a vaccination clinic following a partnership with United Health Centers.

“The past two days have been really excited for us we have had nearly a thousand employees getting vaccinated,” said Assistant Superintendent Jack Kelejian.

Kelejian says the turnout has been great.

“We sent out a survey about a month ago to gauge interest from our active roster from our employees and there has been an overwhelming support for them.”