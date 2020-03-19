‘This virus is too serious to do anything else’; Fresno leadership defend the ‘shelter in place’ order

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The City of Fresno passed an emergency order Wednesday asking residents to voluntarily comply to ‘shelter-in-place’.

It means all residents are asked not to leave their homes unless they need to. All non-essential businesses are ordered to stop operating at midnight up to Mar. 31. The City of Fresno has provided a list of businesses considered essential and non-essential.

The City of Fresno is not forcing its people and businesses to comply, but Fresno City Council says it will re-evaluate the situation if businesses do not comply.

“What we are asking you to do is a burden,” said Mayor Lee Brand. “And it is something I never expected to do but this virus is too serious to do anything else.”

The announcement was made by Brand in conjunction with the entire council and the city manager.

“We are issuing an emergency order calling for the people living in the city of Fresno to shelter in place until midnight Tuesday, March 31st.”

“This is been one of the most difficult decisions for us as a city,” said Council President Miguel Arias. “It is unprecedented. It is historical. For all the wrong reasons, but it is necessary.”

Parks will remain open but people are asked to only be in groups of 10 or less and be at least six feet away from one another. Construction will also continue.

“This is the biggest decision any of us have made in our political careers and it has profound implications,” Brand said. “Life and death implications so we all take it very serious.”

Arias and the City Council urged people, especially the younger generations, to comply with the order. They are hopeful businesses will also voluntarily agree to the regulations.

“We know that this is going to be a significant impact,” said Arias. “But the question for us is, do we put the profit above the livelihood or the life of any resident?”

The City reminds people it is important to stay active and encouraged people to go for walks, hikes, and runs outside while practicing social distancing.

