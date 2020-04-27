Third Tulare County skilled nursing facility has COVID-19 outbreak, health officials say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another skilled nursing facility in Tulare County has reported an outbreak of COVID-19, health department officials said Monday.

Linwood Meadows facility in Visalia has had 10 residents test positive for COVID-19, the Tulare County Public Health Branch said.

The outbreak was discovered when one patient began experiencing a high fever while in transit to an area hospital on Saturday night for an unrelated matter and subsequently tested positive COVID-19 early Sunday, according to officials at Linwood Meadows.

Tulare County Public Health is working alongside the facility and the State to ensure the facility is following proper PPE and care guidelines and has appropriate PPE and collection kits to expand testing for employees and other residents who are identified for testing needs, according to a press release.

As public health professionals, we are concerned about these outbreaks, and we are working with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Licensing and Certification Program to implement all necessary safeguards at the facility. Tulare County Public Health Director Karen Elliott

Visalia’s Redwood Springs facility has 114 residents who have COVID-19 in addition to 60 staff members and eight related individuals (such as family members who came to visit or family of staff).

Linwood Meadows and Redwood Springs are both owned by the Plum Corporation.

Local hospital staff and a Cal-MAT team are onsite to assist, and HHSA clinical liaisons remain in contact with the facility to provide guidance, health officials said.

Lindsay Gardens, another skilled nursing facility with an outbreak, has 38 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 14 staff and six others.

The facility also has the assistance of a Cal-MAT team and other outside staff.

As of this writing, Tulare County had reported 504 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 94 were reported to have recovered and 32 people have died.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

