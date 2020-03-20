3rd Kern County coronavirus case confirmed, says Public Health Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A third positive COVID-19 case in Kern County was confirmed by the county’s Public Health Services Department.

There are now three residents who have tested positive and are recovering at home, officials said in a release Thursday afternoon.

There is also a person from outside the county who tested positive after traveling.

There are currently 244 coronavirus tests pending for Kern County residents, public health officials said. Seventy-eight tests have returned negative.

