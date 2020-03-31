Third coronavirus case confirmed in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Kings County confirmed their third case of a resident diagnosed with COVID-19 Monday.

It comes after the second case was announced Saturday evening.

According to the Department of Public Health, two residents have been quarantined and the other is being treated in isolation.

Of the three cases, officials say the first was travel-related and the other two were due to close contact with the first patient.

Kings County Department of Public Health says it is working to identify anyone who had close personal contact with the three confirmed patients.

