‘These numbers are going to go up’: Fresno County health officials urge community to take preventative measures seriously

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — “We need to face this reality with hard facts. COVID-19 infection is no longer a milestone that we can talk about in the future tense for our community. That moment has arrived.”

Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, warned Fresno County’s novel coronavirus case count will likely rise in the coming days while he elaborated on the second confirmed case Sunday.

This marks the fifth confirmed case in the Central Valley, with two in Tulare County and one in Madera County.

The latest case is reported to be a middle-aged individual who returned to the county about a week ago from an area with many other confirmed cases. That person got tested several days ago, with the lab results coming back to the county Saturday morning.

Vohra couldn’t say exactly where the patient was, but said investigators are already tracking their movements, as well as contacting and isolating other individuals.

To ensure the county is equipped for the situation, County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau declared a local emergency. The move will help make sure state and federal resources are available when local resources are stretched thin or no longer available, Rousseau said. It also could help with potential cost recovery.

Still saying the risk to the general public is low, Vohra — along with other county and city leaders who gathered for a press briefing Sunday — said he was confident the partnerships in place will address the local impact well.

However, Vohra also said he helped administer tests outside of a medical facility Saturday. While we won’t know for days how many of those will end up positive, he said we should expect Fresno County’s confirmed case numbers to possibly “dramatically” increase.

To minimize community spread, Vohra reinforces the advice said by many health leaders around the world regarding this pandemic:

Stay home if you feel sick

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet and minimize physical contact

Be mindful of hygiene (cough or sneeze into your elbow, avoid touching your face, etc.)

Wash hands repeatedly with warm water and soap

Wipe down surfaces

Local COVID-19 resource links:

