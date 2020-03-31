Live Now
There are now 19 active coronavirus cases in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of novel coronavirus cases in Madera County stands at 21, according to the Department of Public Health.

The update from Madera County confirmed another three positive COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.

Health officials say the three new cases all remain in isolation at home. One case, a male under 25, is described as a person-to-person spread. Two cases, a male in his 70s and a female in her 60s are both under investigation.

Of the 21 cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says 19 are active, one person has recovered, and one person has died of COVID-19.

